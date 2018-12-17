Mark Allen shakes off UK hangover to win Scottish Open

Mark Allen beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 to win the Scottish Open a week after losing the UK Championship final.

The Masters champion won at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on Sunday having been 7-6 behind at one point.

He rattled off three straight frames to take victory having criticised his own behaviour and approach to the tournament previously.

Allen admitted to having had a couple of drinks during the interval of his semi-final victory over Daniel Wells.

But he was on form on Sunday and a break of 134, the highest of the match, in the 15th frame put him just one frame away from victory.

PA