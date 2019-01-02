Maria Sharapova consoles opponent Wang Xinyu after injury forces her to retire

Maria Sharapova consoled Wang Xinyu after her Chinese opponent was forced to retire during their match at the Shenzhen Open.

Wang, the youngest player in the tournament at 17 years old, led 6-7(4) 5-2 when she was forced to pull out and she sat on her chair receiving medical attention with a bandage on her left thigh.

Five-time grand slam winner and fifth seed Sharapova went over to comfort the wildcard, chatting at length and saying “you played unbelievable”.

