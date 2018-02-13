Marcus Rashford’s new puppy just inadvertently became a meme for disappointed United fans

When Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford posted a picture of his new puppy to Twitter, perhaps he didn’t realise just how meme-worthy an image it was.

Well, he probably knows now. The 20-year-old’s dog, called Saint Rashford, has an expression that plenty of Manchester United fans can apparently relate with.

United aren’t having such a bad season, still in the Champions League and FA Cup, but with the Premier League title surely gone after defeat to Newcastle at the weekend, not everybody’s happy.

Chris Smalling came in for some criticism.

Meanwhile Jose Mourinho’s formation choice and player positioning was given the puppy treatment too.

Just look at those eyes. Saint’s not angry, just disappointed.

You can expect to see similar expressions on the faces of United fans should they fail to beat Huddersfield in the FA Cup this weekend.
