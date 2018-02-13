Marcus Rashford’s new puppy just inadvertently became a meme for disappointed United fans

When Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford posted a picture of his new puppy to Twitter, perhaps he didn’t realise just how meme-worthy an image it was.

Well, he probably knows now. The 20-year-old’s dog, called Saint Rashford, has an expression that plenty of Manchester United fans can apparently relate with.

Meet our new puppy Saint Rashford. He knows best! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/60f6BDfWIX — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 13, 2018

United aren’t having such a bad season, still in the Champions League and FA Cup, but with the Premier League title surely gone after defeat to Newcastle at the weekend, not everybody’s happy.

Chris Smalling came in for some criticism.

Me when I see Smalling start at CB for us pic.twitter.com/owJRjGtEoz — Abu Yanited (@Yanited__) February 13, 2018

Me when MUFC have a chance to counter but Smalling decides to launch one towards Lukaku instead of trying to pass it to a midfielder pic.twitter.com/iHDxfXmISK — BullBull (@DahiiBhalla) February 13, 2018

Meanwhile Jose Mourinho’s formation choice and player positioning was given the puppy treatment too.

Me when i see us play 4231 with martial on the RW pic.twitter.com/mEvPVtUKmI — TJ (@FreshUtd) February 13, 2018

Just look at those eyes. Saint’s not angry, just disappointed.

When you see Young starting at left back over Shaw pic.twitter.com/r65pNQgGav — Greg (@McGregor93) February 13, 2018

You can expect to see similar expressions on the faces of United fans should they fail to beat Huddersfield in the FA Cup this weekend.