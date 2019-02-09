Marcus Rashford omission infuriates fantasy football managers in early kick-off

Marcus Rashford’s omission from Manchester United’s starting XI against Fulham had some fantasy football managers writing the game week off before it had begun.

The 21-year-old won the Premier League Player of the Month award for January, with five goals in his last six league games.

But the striker’s rising stock – he is selected by 41.9% of Fantasy Premier League managers – couldn’t save him from the bench after he suffered a dead leg against Leicester.

The POTM curse strikes!



Rashford only makes the bench for Man Utd#FPL #FULMUN https://t.co/f6YT5fsi1B — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) February 9, 2019

With many of those managers giving the England man the captain’s armband for the week as well, it was bad news for anyone looking for big points early on.

Some clung to the hope that Rashford might come off the bench and impact the game in some way, but with United taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t feel the need to risk him.

He'll come on and bag a brace??? 🙏🙏🙏 — CMJ Flaners (@HeelFlaners) February 9, 2019

With Paris St-Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool all to come for United in February, such caution was probably wise from Solskjaer.

United got UCL game this week so he is rested 🙌🏼😌 — Yash Anbhawane (@Yashanbhawane1) February 9, 2019

Signs were clear to see tbh. PSG Liverpool up next. — Don (@Dattydon) February 9, 2019

And while the omission will sting FPL managers this week, Rashford remains an attractive proposition for managers.

#FPL points since GW18 (Solskjaer becomes Man Utd boss)



82pts - Pogba

74pts - Son

68pts - Salah

55pts - Rashford

50pts - Aguero & Aubameyang pic.twitter.com/6Ltf5OcbXd — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) February 9, 2019

Will the United star prove influential in United’s difficult month?

- Press Association