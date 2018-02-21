Marco Tagbajumi joins Dundalk as Sligo strengthen squad with Patrick McClean

Dundalk have signed the well-travelled striker Marco Tagbajumi.

The 29-year old won the Norwegian Cup will Lillestrom last year.

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers have signed defender Patrick McClean from Waterford.

The brother of Republic of Ireland winger, James, has signed a two-year deal at the Showgrounds.

