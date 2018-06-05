Marco Silva knows he faces race against time at Everton

New Everton manager Marco Silva has insisted he needs time to get the club back on the right track but knows he cannot allow results to suffer in the interim.

The Portuguese will begin next season riding a wave of optimism with fans desperate for the positive outlook he brings after enduring six months of unattractive football under predecessor Sam Allardyce.

Silva admits there is a lot of work to be done to regain the ethos and style which supporters crave but come August he still has to get the side winning.

“We know what is the next step and it is something you cannot change in one month, you need time, but you need to start to get results from the first moment as well,” he said.

“Big project, huge club. I know what is behind me and what the fans expect from our team and we are ready to prove every day what we want.

“We need to build a strong connection between the team and the fans. When I played here the last two seasons there was a fantastic atmosphere.

“They are demanding and the fans reflect how big the club is so we need to give them some good feelings as well.

“I am sure if they feel we are doing everything every single match I am sure they will be proud of our team.”

As part of the new broom philosophy – Everton also have a new director of football in Marcel Brands – Silva will not stand in Wayne Rooney’s way if he wants to leave his boyhood club for Major League Soccer’s DC United.

The 32-year-old has been in talks with the American club over the last few weeks, just 11 months after insisting he had a point to prove as he rejoined his boyhood club following 13 years at Manchester United.

However, despite having a year left on his contract Rooney is considering leaving for MLS and while Silva will not fight for him to stay the Portuguese said the door was open any time he wanted to come back to the club.

“Before I arrived it was something that had already started,” he added.

“In the next few days we will talk with Wayne Rooney because he is a club legend and we need to understand everything.

“The door is open every time for him. We will talk with him but it is Wayne’s decision.”

