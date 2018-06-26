Maradonna's antics in the stands are priceless and worrying in equal measure

Diego Maradona's antics in the stands during tonight's Argentinian victory over Nigeria has convulsed Twitter.

When Messi fired Argentina into the lead early on in their must win tie Maradona looked skyward before being overcome with emotion.

Others thought his reaction could only have spiritual sources ...

Diego Maradona has been possessed.......by the spirit of Pablo Escobar. pic.twitter.com/fqFLCXIfEN — Graham Kingsbury (@grayjam68) June 26, 2018

The Argentinian legend was back to more earthly pursuits towards the end of the game when his beloved

'La Albiceleste' secured victory with a late goal.

All in all we reckon this tweet sums it all up nicely.

Maradona shows more emotions in 60 minutes than I show in an entire week. — Cesar Hernandez (@cesarhfutbol) June 26, 2018

- Digital Desk