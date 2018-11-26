Maradona busts out dance moves as Dorados de Sinaloa reach play-off final

Diego Maradona busted out his dance moves once again to celebrate his team reaching the play-off final in Mexico.

The sight of Maradona celebrating exuberantly has become a common one given the success he has had with Dorados de Sinaloa.

🎶 Que de la mano, de Maradona 🎶 pic.twitter.com/v9VRjL4Fny — #ConElPezEnLaFinal (@Dorados) November 25, 2018

The club was in danger of relegation when the 58-year-old took over in September but he has now steered them into the final of the second division play-offs.

And after celebrating wildly when they first reached the play-offs, and then again last week when they advanced to the semis, Maradona was at it again as they booked their place in the final.

Dorados will now face Atletico San Luis over two legs – this Wednesday and Saturday – for the right to play in the top flight.

And we can only imagine what Maradona will have planned for a celebration if they take the next step.

- Press Association