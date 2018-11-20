Manchester United to play Leeds in pre-season game in Australia

Manchester United have announced they will take on historic rivals Leeds in Perth, Australia, next year as part of their preparations for the 2019/20 season.

The two English clubs have only met twice in the last decade, with Leeds clinching a famous win in the 2009/10 FA Cup before United triumphed in the League Cup in September 2011.

But United confirmed their first two fixtures of their 2019 tour schedule will be against A-League outfit Perth Glory on Saturday 13 July before they take on Leeds four days later.

It will be the Red Devils’ fifth visit to Australia but their first to Perth since 1975.

United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: “Our pre-season tour is an integral part of the squad’s preparation for the forthcoming season.

“After what will be a 44-year absence since we last played in Perth we are delighted to be returning to Western Australia to play not just one, but two games against Perth Glory and Leeds United.

“As well as preparing for the season ahead, the club will also have the opportunity to engage with our loyal fans in Australia, who last got the chance to see us play in Sydney in 2013.”

