Manchester United struggle past Young Boys as Fellaini nets stoppage-time winner

Jose Mourinho let his pent-up anger out on some water bottle holders after dreadful Manchester United rode their luck to seal progress to the Champions League last-16 through Marouane Fellaini’s late strike against Young Boys.

With Juventus beating Valencia in the other Group H match, United knew victory against the Swiss champions – a side they beat 3-0 in Switzerland – would have secured progress with a match to spare.

But Mourinho’s underperforming side lacked creativity, cohesion and confidence against a Young Boys side displaying all those characteristics, only for Fellaini to secure a lucky 1-0 win and progress to the knockout phase in stoppage time.

😅 We left it late but that victory sees #MUFC into the #UCL knockouts! pic.twitter.com/7l24QN2GNc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 27, 2018

The United manager’s frustration had been growing throughout the match and his angry celebration said it all as he kicked one water bottle carrier and threw another into the floor.

Victory meant United head to Valencia next month with progress assured, but Tuesday’s performance raises more questions than answers given their tepid response to Saturday’s goalless draw with struggling Crystal Palace.

Mourinho called into question some of his players’ “heart” and desire after that match, so his decision to drop Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba to the bench raised eyebrows almost as much as his decision to omit Alexis Sanchez entirely. Paul Pogba was named as a substitute (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mourinho bristled when quizzed about that selection before kick-off and pointed to onlookers “always asking” him to play Marcus Rashford – a player who missed a fine chance in the opening minutes and numerous more over the course of the night.

The United manager’s exasperation was clear and only increased as the match wore on, with Fellaini eventually securing a late win much to the relief of his manager and the Old Trafford faithful.

- Press Association