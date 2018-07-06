Manchester United host Leicester in Premier League season opener

The new Premier League season will begin with a Friday night clash between Manchester United and Leicester on August 10 after the fixture was moved forward for television coverage.

The 2015-16 champions’ trip to Old Trafford is one of five matches that will be shown live on either Sky Sports or BT Sport during the first round of top-flight fixtures.

Newcastle’s home game against Tottenham has been moved forward to the Saturday lunchtime slot, last season’s Championship winners Wolves entertain Everton at teatime, while Liverpool’s match with West Ham and Arsenal’s fixture against reigning champions Manchester City will both be broadcast on Sunday, August 12.

The 2018/19 #PL season will get under way on Friday 10 August with @ManUtd v @LCFC at 2000 BST#MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/adVDfsSLff — Premier League (@premierleague) July 6, 2018

Liverpool’s opening five matches of the season will be on TV, including the first Monday night fixture of the new campaign when Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Crystal Palace on August 20.

Seven days later the cameras will once more be at Old Trafford for Tottenham’s visit to United.

Both of newly-promoted Cardiff’s first two home games – against Newcastle on Saturday, August 18 and Arsenal on Sunday, September 2 – will now be early kick-offs due to TV coverage.

However, play-off winners Fulham’s opening five top-flight fixtures will all be at 3pm on Saturdays as their September 22 date with Watford at Craven Cottage is the only one to have been rescheduled.

Not one of Bournemouth’s games in the first two months of the campaign will be on TV and they wait until Monday, October 1 for their first televised game when Eddie Howe’s side host Crystal Palace.

In terms of the other stand-out fixtures, Chelsea’s Saturday home games against Arsenal on August 18 and Liverpool on September 29 will now both kick-off at 5.30pm, while the Reds meet Spurs on Sunday, September 15 at 12.30pm.

Burnley will open the season at Southampton on Sunday, August 12 in a non-televised game that has been switched due to the Clarets’ possible involvement in the Europa League earlier that week.

- Press Association