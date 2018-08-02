Manchester United goalkeeper Pereira joins Vitoria Setubal on loan
Goalkeeper Joel Pereira has joined Vitoria Setubal on loan from Manchester United.
The 22-year-old, who went on United’s summer tour of the United States, spent the 2016/17 season in Portugal with Belenenses.
Announcing the deal, United said manager Jose Mourinho was a “firm believer in Pereira’s talents”.
Pereira has made three appearances for United, having joined their academy in 2012.
- Press Association
