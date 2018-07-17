Manchester United agree deal to sell Daley Blind back to Ajax

Daley Blind’s return to Ajax moved closer on Monday night as Manchester United agreed terms with the Dutch club.

The 28-year-old Holland international swapped the Amsterdam giants for Old Trafford four years ago in a £14m (€15.8m) deal.

Blind made 141 appearances for United over that period, but only played seven Premier League matches last term for Jose Mourinho’s side.

And he is now set to head home, with United writing on Twitter: “#MUFC has agreed terms with Ajax for the transfer of @BlindDaley. A further announcement will be made in due course.”

A deal worth an initial €16m (£14.1m) is understood to have been agreed. Add-ons could see the fee rise to €21m (£18.5m).

The Dutch side have already signed Southampton’s Dusan Tadic this summer and landed in England for a pre-season training camp on Saturday.

Daley Blind is heading back to Ajax (Martin Rickett/PA)

Blind would be United’s first high-profile sale of the summer, although captain Michael Carrick retired and joined Mourinho’s coaching staff.

Highly-rated Porto full-back Diogo Dalot, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazil international Fred and veteran Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant have all joined United this summer.

- Press Association