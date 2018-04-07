Manchester City v Manchester United player ratings

MANCHESTER CITY

EDERSON: A quiet first half was followed by a frantic second between the sticks. Looked in shock. 6 (out of 10)

DANILO: In for the rested Kyle Walker, the versatile Brazilian had looked sturdy enough until the pressure mounted. 6

VINCENT KOMPANY: The City skipper headed home the opener on what looked set to be a day to remember, but struggled to dominate at the back as the match wore on. 6

NICOLAS OTAMENDI: A superb opening period was followed by problems after the break. Statuesque as Paul Pogba headed home. 5

FABIAN DELPH: Has done well at left-back for City. In the second half he looked like an out-of-position midfielder. 5

ILKAY GUNDOGAN: Criticised for his performance in the midweek loss against Liverpool, he went some way to quietening the doubters on Saturday with a fine goal and strike in a decent display. 7

FERNANDINHO: Not at his best as the midfield became overrun. 6

DAVID SILVA: The magical Spaniard proved a handful but tapered off in the second half. 6

RAHEEM STERLING: Confident and fearless, his directness caused United problems in the first half. Provided the assist for Gundogan but City paid for his inability to wrap things up. 7

LEROY SANE: Arguably the league's young player of the season, the sharpness displayed in the first half wore off. 6

BERNARDO SILVA: Involved early on but the lack of an out-and-out attacker meant he became a peripheral figure. 6

Substitutes

KEVIN DE BRUYNE (David Silva, 72) 6, GABRIEL JESUS (Bernardo Silva, 72) 6, SERGIO AGUERO (Gundogan, 76) 6

Manchester United's Paul Pogba scores his side's second goal at the Etihad Stadium. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

MANCHESTER UNITED

DAVID DE GEA: Guilty of a poor pass for the second goal but underlined his quality with an exceptional one-handed save to deny Sergio Aguero late on. 7

ANTONIO VALENCIA: One of United's most reliable players over recent years, he was not at his best at the Etihad Stadium. 6

ERIC BAILLY: Did OK - unlike many - in the first half, continuing in that way after the break. 6

CHRIS SMALLING: Culpable of dreadful defending as Kompany too easily tossed him aside to power home the opener. Improved after the break and netted a memorable winner. 7

ASHLEY YOUNG: Now established as United's first-choice left-back, he was fortunate not to give away penalties in the first and second half. Lived a charmed life. 5

ANDER HERRERA: The decision to select the more defensive midfielder instead of Juan Mata looked to backfire in a poor first half. He recovered from a dreadful performance after the break. 6

NEMANJA MATIC: Looked off the pace at times but his maturity was a positive as City looked to level. 6

PAUL POGBA: Scarcely have there been more contrasting first and second half performances. Awful in opening period, his brace and overall play after the break was key to United's win. 8

JESSE LINGARD: Far off the performances he has put in for club and country of late. 6

ALEXIS SANCHEZ: Failed to make a significant impact in the first half but looked a lot brighter after the break. 7

ROMELU LUKAKU: Led the line and proved a handful for City's increasingly hesitant backline. 7

Substitutes

MARCUS RASHFORD (Sanchez, 82) 6, SCOTT McTOMINAY (Lingard, 85) 6, VICTOR LINDELOF (Herrera, 90) 6.

