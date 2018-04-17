Manchester City to face Liverpool in international Champions Cup this summer

Premier League champions Manchester City will face a rematch with their Champions League conquerors Liverpool in the United States this summer.

Liverpool will also take on their arch-rivals Manchester United during the International Champions Cup tournament in July, an event that also features Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The six Premier League sides will be joined by the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan and Paris St Germain in the competition.

Matches will be played at various venues in the US, Europe and Singapore.

Each of the Premier League sides will play three fixtures, which will form part of their pre-season preparations.

City will meet Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on July 20th before facing Liverpool, who ended their Champions League challenge earlier this month, five days later in New Jersey. They also play Bayern in Miami on July 28.

Liverpool also play Dortmund, in Charlotte on July 22nd, before taking on United at the 107,000-capacity Michigan Stadium, known as the 'Big House' in Ann Arbor on July 28th.

United's other games are against Milan at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on July 25th and Real Madrid in Miami - home of David Beckham's new Major League Soccer franchise - on July 31st. United have also arranged friendlies against Club America and San Jose Earthquakes during their pre-season tour.

Chelsea will play Sevilla in Warsaw on July 28th, Inter Milan in Gothenburg on August 1st and Arsenal in Stockholm on August 4th.

Arsenal's other games will be in Singapore, against Atletico Madrid and PSG, on July 26th and 28th respectively.

Spurs face Roma in San Diego (July 25th), Barcelona in Los Angeles (July 28th) and Milan in Minneapolis (July 31st).

Barcelona, knocked out of the Champions League after a stunning comeback by Roma last week, play the Italians again in Arlington on August 1st.

