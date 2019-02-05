Manchester City starlet Phil Foden wows in game of two-touch

Phil Foden has yet to unleash the full scale of his talent on the Premier League, but training videos are enough to suggest what’s still to come.

The 18-year-old was filmed taking part in a game of two-touch with teammates Gabriel Jesus and Ian Carlo Poveda ahead of Manchester City’s game against Everton on Wednesday.

And if called upon, it looks as though Foden has the touch to make an impact on the game.

That’s the level required to play for the Premier League champions.

City go into their game against the Toffees just three points behind league leaders Liverpool, in what is turning into one of the best title races since the 2013/14 season, when the Citizens pipped the Reds to the trophy.

Will Foden get the chance to influence the title race between now and May?

- Press Association