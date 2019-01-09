Manchester City on cloud nine as Gabriel Jesus bags four in semi-final rout

Manchester City 9 - 0 Burton

Gabriel Jesus struck four as Manchester City powered towards the Carabao Cup final with a ruthless 9-0 demolition of League One Burton at the Etihad Stadium.

The tone for a one-sided semi-final first leg was set as Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring after just five minutes, with Jesus adding two and Oleksandr Zinchenko another before the break.

Jesus grabbed two more in a 13-minute second-half blitz that also saw Phil Foden and Kyle Walker hit the target before Riyad Mahrez completed the scoring late on.

It was City’s biggest win since they thrashed Huddersfield 10-1 in 1987 and ensured the second leg will be a formality.

By the end it was cruel on Burton and their fans, many of whom had endured an arduous journey to get to the game.

There were even some suggestions kick-off could be delayed after hundreds of approximately 3,000 travelling fans were caught up in traffic following a police incident on the M6 in Staffordshire.

Tonight’s @burtonalbionfc attendance is a massive 2️⃣,8️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ fans here at the Etihad to watch their side against @ManCity in the @Carabao_Cup Semi Final



Despite the score we hope you’ve enjoyed your night and wish you a safe journey back to #Burton @BrewersTV #Brewers 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/emSk7IG5Ss — Police_BAFC (@Police_BAFC) January 9, 2019

By the scheduled 7.45pm start, however, the vast majority did appear to have made it inside the stadium – although they may soon have been wishing they had not.