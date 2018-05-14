Manchester City defender Pablo Maffeo to join Stuttgart

Back to Premiership Sport Home

Manchester City right-back Pablo Maffeo is to join Stuttgart on a permanent deal, the clubs have announced.

The 20-year-old Spain Under-21 international will officially make the switch on July 1, on a contract running to the summer of 2023.

Maffeo has made three first-team appearances for City, and had loan spells in each of the last three seasons with Spanish side Girona.

Maffeo said he decided on the switch after speaking to City boss Pep Guardiola based on his experiences with Bayern Munich.

“Pep Guardiola has told me a lot of positive things about the Bundesliga and the VFB officials have been very good with me,” Maffeo said.

“Watching videos of their home games, I have seen the importance of VFB and how impressive the atmosphere is in the stadium.”

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Football, UK, World, Club Soccer, Stuttgart, UK, Football, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport