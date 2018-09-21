Manchester City boss Guardiola appreciates Aguero’s commitment

Pep Guardiola is looking forward to continuing to work with Sergio Aguero after the prolific striker agreed a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero, City’s record goalscorer with 204, has signed for an extra year to commit himself to the club with which he has won three Premier League titles to 2021.

There have been times over the past two years when the Argentina international has not seemed to suit Guardiola’s style, but the City boss has recently praised the improvement in the 30-year-old’s all-round game.

They now both seem happy for the relationship to continue with Guardiola himself having also re-signed until 2021.

Should Aguero see through his contract, he will have spent a decade at the club since arriving from Atletico Madrid.

Guardiola said: “I didn’t convince him, he decided for himself. I thank him so much for the trust in us.

“Players like him, Vincent (Kompany), David (Silva), they decided because they show every day in training sessions, on the pitch off the pitch, their commitment to our club. I appreciate it a lot.

From the very start... @aguerosergiokun's #mancity career has been special.



And there's still more to go! pic.twitter.com/iQ8AMz3p0i — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 21, 2018

“I’m so happy he can extend his contract and stay 10 years in the club. I don’t know if he will finish his career here, I don’t know what’s happening in three years, but it’s nice to count on him.”

Guardiola takes his side to Cardiff in the Premier League this weekend but the champions will again be without left-back Benjamin Mendy.

The Frenchman has missed the last two games with what has now been confirmed as a foot injury. Guardiola is unsure how long he will be sidelined.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, he said: “I don’t know. (how long). He has a problem in his bone.”

Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered a knee injury in training last month, has said he hopes to be back in action for the derby against Manchester United on November 11.

Guardiola said: “I speak with the doctors sometimes and he’s telling me he’s going so well, going good.

“He has to come back to training sessions and see how it works. We will see. The important thing is when he comes back on the pitch he is completely fit and can finish the rest of the season.”

Guardiola will be back in the technical area at the Cardiff City Stadium having been forced to watch Wednesday’s Champions League loss to Lyon from the stands due to a touchline ban.

City were punished for their mistakes as they failed to live up to their billing as competition favourites in the Group F opener but Guardiola insists the players have nothing to be ashamed of.

He said: “The players don’t have to apologise. Why should they? Apologise for what? They ran, they fought, tried to make a comeback. They put everything there but the competition punishes a lot the mistakes.

“Of course I was banned, I have to accept it. Hopefully the next game I can be there.”

- Press Association