Manager of All-Ireland intermediate club champions quits over 'discipline' problems

By John Fogarty

Gavin McGilly has confirmed he stepped down as manager of All-Ireland intermediate club football champions Moy last week after citing discipline problems in the camp.

The Armagh man, who led the Tyrone side to success earlier this year after beating An Ghaeltacht and Michael Glaveys, was hoping to make further strides with the club at senior level in the county.

"It was probably best for everyone," he said. "There's no sort of falling out but whenever discipline goes it's wild hard to get it back. Things happened in the earlier part of the year and I said if they happened again there would be a reaction. It wasn't worth risking what we achieved last season and there are no hard feelings. They're a great bunch of lads"

Joint Moy Tir na nÓg manager Gavin McGilly with Seán Cavanagh after the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final at Croke Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

McGilly denied Seán Cavanagh's Sunday Game role had prompted his decision. "Seán was giving me a hand-out this year but the problem was 10 of the All-Ireland squad retired after the final. It left a big hole in the thing. I couldn't really be annoyed with that because I coaxed them all to give it one more year and they were ages like 34, 35, 36 and 39.

"Seán has a new arrangement with The Sunday Game this year - he was a guest last year but they have him contracted this year. He informed me he would be missing three games six weeks ago and we did everything to get them sifted but couldn't. It left Seán in a bad spot because he's captain of the team. Two fellas had planned to go to a stag months ago and this man also gave me notice.

"We all have things to do but what I put to the group was 'do we want to be a senior club or just happy to have the medals?' We all left in good terms. I more annoyed that we were playing really good football with a young team, winning tough matches and the Tyrone senior championship is really open this year."