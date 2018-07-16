Man Utd agree terms with Ajax for sale of Daley Blind

Daley Blind's return to Ajax is nearing completion after Manchester United announced terms had been agreed.

The 28-year-old swapped the Amsterdam giants for Old Trafford four years ago in a £14m deal.

A return has been understood to be on the cards for some days and on Monday night United tweeted: "#MUFC has agreed terms with Ajax for the transfer of @BlindDaley. A further announcement will be made in due course."