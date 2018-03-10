Man United's Paul Pogba set to miss Liverpool clash - reports

Paul Pogba has been ruled out of this afternoon's second and third place showdown, according to reports.

Pogba's Man United are due to play Liverpool in the early kick-off but reports this morning suggests he will not be fit for the game.

The Telegraph reports that Pogba pulled up in training on Friday and has failed to regain fitness in time for kick-off.

Pogba has struggled for form in recent games and has come in for criticism from a number of pundits.

United legend Gary Neville stated on Sky Sports last week that it was "no wonder" Mourinho had left him out of a few starting line-ups.

"His great weakness is that he plays like he's playing in the park with his mates," said Neville.

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford in third place, knowing a win will mean they leapfrog United into second.

Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp has described the clash as "the biggest game I can imagine."

"We need to be at 100%... if we are going to get something there. But of course, that is the plan.

"Man United have outstanding quality. They have home advantage, and it is our job to level that. It is a very experienced team, a very experienced manager, so quite a job to do."