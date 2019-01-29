Man United in talks with un-named Chinese club over Fellaini

Manchester United are in talks with an unnamed Chinese club over the sale of Marouane Fellaini, Press Association Sport understands.

The 31-year-old has been with the Old Trafford giants since 2013, with the former Everton midfielder establishing himself as a key figure under Jose Mourinho.

Fellaini was rewarded over the summer with a new and improved deal until 2020, with the option of a further year, but a move to China is now on the cards. Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini (centre) in action at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Press Association Sport understands that United are speaking to an unnamed side about the permanent transfer of the divisive midfielder.

Whereas Premier League clubs cannot sign players after Thursday evening, teams in China are able to complete deals until February 28.

Fellaini has only managed 31 minutes since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took caretaker charge last month, although a calf injury has ruled him out of recent matches.

Solskjaer said on Monday that he did not expect any United exits before Thursday’s transfer deadline and recently praised the midfielder’s “X factor”.

“He’ll probably be at least three or four weeks (out),” the United boss said of Fellaini on January 18.

“He’s got a calf problem and that’s sad because there’s X factors in different players and we all know Felli’s X factor.

“Then again, he’ll be working hard to get back in when all the big games are coming as well.”

