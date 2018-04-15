Man City Premier League Champions as United suffer defeat to West Brom

Manchester City are Premier League champions after Jay Rodriguez secured rock-bottom West Brom a win at Manchester United that was as remarkable as it had looked unlikely.

A week after preventing their neighbours from clinching the title in extraordinary fashion, Old Trafford witnessed a similarly improbable result as the managerless and rudderless Baggies pulled off the shock of the season.

Fans who have been starved of cheer left celebrating a win to cherish as Rodriguez headed home for West Brom, with United's 1-0 defeat seeing City seal the title without kicking a ball.

It is no less than swashbuckling Pep Guardiola's side deserve - but the City boss will no doubt have rubbed his eyes in disbelief at events at Old Trafford when he returned from his round of golf.

The City manager's decision to forego the match looked justified considering West Brom's dreadful form, although Jake Livermore's early attempt was a warning shot that undercooked United failed to heed.

Jose Mourinho's men should have had a first-half penalty after Craig Dawson caught Ander Herrera, but complacency seeped in and the Baggies showed fight under caretaker boss Darren Moore that has been sorely lacking this season.

Ultimately, Rodriguez was the hero for West Brom - and City.

Just days after the Football Association announced a charge of racially abusing Brighton's Gaetan Bong had been found "not proven", the forward netted to secure a victory which sends shockwaves around the league.

"Manchester City, we won it for you" chanted the West Brom fans at the end of a match greeted by jeers by the home faithful.

