Male cheerleaders to perform at Super Bowl for first-time ever

Male cheerleaders will perform at the Super Bowl for the first time in history this Sunday.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies will take to the pitch when the New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

The men already made history at the start of this season, when they became the first-ever male cheerleaders in the NFL.

Having so much fun in Atlanta for the #SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/1wwo6yLl3P — Rams Cheerleaders (@LARamsCheer) January 29, 2019

The Super Bowl is watched by over 100m viewers worldwide every year.

Maroon 5 are playing the half-time show this year, but cancelled a news conference to discuss the band's performance, choosing to not meet with reporters as most acts have done.

The NFL announced: "The artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday."

Maroon 5, with frontman Adam Levine, will be joined by Atlanta-based rapper Big Boi and Travis Scott on stage.