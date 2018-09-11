Malachy O'Rourke to remain as Monaghan boss until 2020

Malachy O'Rourke will remain on as Monaghan senior football manager until 2020

He has been given a one-year extension to his previous deal.

The Fermanagh native led Monaghan to this year's All-Ireland semi-finals where they were edged out by Tyrone by only a point.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny legend Eddie Brennan has his first senior inter-county management job.

He has been ratified as the new Laois senior hurling boss for the 2019 season.

