Major injury concerns for Ulster ahead of Champions Cup play-off

Ulster have a number of injury concerns heading into Sunday's Champions Cup play-off with the Ospreys.

Captain Rory Best has been sent for scans after suffering a hamstring injury during training yesterday.

Definitely out of the game is Iain Henderson, with the second row suffering from a knee issue.

The winner of the play-off on Sunday will secure the final place in next season's Champions Cup on offer to Pro14 sides.

Meanwhile, former Ulster hooker Jonny Murphy is joining Connacht.

The 26 year old is an Ireland underage international and will leave the Rotherham Titans for the westerners in the summer.

- Digital desk