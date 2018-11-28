Magnus Carlsen still the king of world chess after defeating challenger

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen has won the World Chess Championship for the fourth straight time, dominating American challenger Fabiano Caruana in a tie-breaker in London.

Carlsen, 27, and Caruana, 26, spent three weeks in November in a stalemate with a record streak of 12 draws as they battled for the sport’s biggest title.

But the deadlock was broken on Wednesday when the two grandmasters locked horns in a best-of-four series of rapid games.

For each of these games the players had only 25 minutes to make all of their moves.

#CarlsenCaruana2018 It's 2-0 in Rapid. A draw in the next round will mean Magnus retains the title. The matchpoint game starts in 10 min! https://t.co/OfUCuFd8MQ pic.twitter.com/gmU7E8qb24 — World Chess (@theworldchess) November 28, 2018

Top-ranked Carlsen showed why he is renowned for his speed chess and end game prowess to dominate the tie-breaker, winning three in a row on the 13th day of play.

He will take home 55% of the cash prize pool, which is a million euros (£880,000), while Caruana receives the rest.

Carlsen pumped his fist after winning the first rapid game, heaping pressure on Caruana, who played aggressively in the second game but came undone.

The Norwegian world number one went on to win the second and third games, meaning a fourth rapid game or faster blitz games were not needed. Magnus Carlsen (left) and challenger Fabiano Caruana (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Wearing suits, the pair faced off behind a sound-proof glass wall at the sold-out event space at The College in Holborn in front of dozens of international media.

Thousands of chess fans followed the action online on live-streaming site Twitch TV and the event was also trending on social media platform Twitter.

Carlsen, known as the Mozart Of Chess, has held the title since 2013 and it was his fourth straight championship win.

- Press Association