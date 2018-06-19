Mad About Cork paint beautiful tribute to Bill O'Herlihy

By Stephen Barry

World Cup 2018 - that special month every four years - hasn't been quite the same for Irish football fans so far.

The absence of broadcasting legend Bill O'Herlihy from our RTÉ screens has been felt.

Most grew up only knowing O'Herlihy as our World Cup anchor, guiding us through the past ten tournaments since Argentina '78.

But to remember perhaps our happiest shared TV moment, Mad About Cork duo Kevin O'Brien and Alan Hurley have painted a tribute to the Corkman.

New box finished today... "LIVE"! The World Cup just isn't the same without Bill! #OkeyDoke!

Painted by @vivamediacork & @AlanHurleyArt pic.twitter.com/phE5OO48Cf — Mad About Cork (@MadAboutCork) June 19, 2018

Our @MadAboutCork tribute to the legend Bill O'Herlihy painted today. So many great Bill moments but 1990 always stands out! https://t.co/qzcE9War2n pic.twitter.com/Ot7p6320iM — Kevin O'Brien (@kevob777) June 19, 2018

Here's that special moment from Italia '90.

You can see the artwork on Liberty St., behind the Courthouse.