Macaulay Culkin has offered to fight Rusev at this year’s WrestleMania event

When Bulgarian WWE superstar Rusev tweeted that he needed an opponent for WrestleMania 34, he probably didn’t expect Richie Rich to call him out.

But that’s exactly what happened. Well, sort of.

I need a celebrity to fight me at #WrestleMania34 ! #RusevDay — RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 14, 2018

American actor Macaulay Culkin, famous for his roles in the Home Alone films as well as Richie Rich, saw Rusev’s plea and responded in no uncertain terms.

I'll take you on. Back alley brawl? — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 16, 2018

Minutes later Culkin reiterated his interest, stating that he was “officially accepting” a challenge to wrestle Rusev.

BREAKING NEWS: I am officially accepting @RusevBUL challenge to wrestle him at this year's Wrestlemania. You heard it here first, folks.



Come at me, bro! — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 16, 2018

There was just one problem. It seems Rusev is too big a fan of Culkin’s work to chase him around the ring.

I cannot Hit Little Kevin McAllister or Richie Rich ! https://t.co/9hvTfXUB6V — RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 16, 2018

Not that that deterred Culkin from practising a little trash talk.

Get ready for another Home Alone sequel. This time, Kevin stumbles into the wrong wrestling ring with hilarious consequences.

Christmas fun for all the family.