Macaulay Culkin has offered to fight Rusev at this year’s WrestleMania event

Back to Sport Home

When Bulgarian WWE superstar Rusev tweeted that he needed an opponent for WrestleMania 34, he probably didn’t expect Richie Rich to call him out.

But that’s exactly what happened. Well, sort of.

American actor Macaulay Culkin, famous for his roles in the Home Alone films as well as Richie Rich, saw Rusev’s plea and responded in no uncertain terms.

Minutes later Culkin reiterated his interest, stating that he was “officially accepting” a challenge to wrestle Rusev.

There was just one problem. It seems Rusev is too big a fan of Culkin’s work to chase him around the ring.

Not that that deterred Culkin from practising a little trash talk.

Get ready for another Home Alone sequel. This time, Kevin stumbles into the wrong wrestling ring with hilarious consequences.

Christmas fun for all the family.
KEYWORDS: Viral, WWE, UK, wrestling, WWE, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport