Lukaku absent from United training ahead of trip to face Juventus
Romelu Lukaku was absent from Manchester United’s training session ahead of their Champions League clash with Juventus in Turin.
The out-of-form striker was dropped for United’s victory over Everton 10 days ago then missed out on the squad entirely for the weekend’s win at Bournemouth after picking up an injury in training.
Defender Diogo Dalot, who has only made two appearances since signing from Porto, also missed out but Antonio Valencia and Marouane Fellaini did take part in the session at Carrington ahead of United’s trip to Italy.
Valencia has been sidelined for a month while Fellaini picked up a groin injury on international duty with Belgium in October.
Jose Mourinho’s side look to be playing for second place in their group after losing 1-0 to Juve and former player Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford two weeks ago.- Press Association
