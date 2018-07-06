Luis Suarez’s reaction to winning a cards tournament shows how competitive he is

Uruguay are one of eight teams left in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and if their cards tournaments are anything to go by, there’s no team more competitive.

Striker Luis Suarez posted a video of himself playing a card game called Truco, apparently partnered up with team mate Jose Giminez, and by the look of things they won the grand final.

GRAN Final de "TRUCO" justos campeones. Les dejo un momento único y miren sus caritas 😂😂😂😂

Great TRUCO final game. Here’s a unique moment of their defeat, look at their faces 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ouzEs8a0Nc — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 4, 2018

Giminez also posted on social media, with his tweet translating as: “Just victors and stunt champions. After a very disputed final the prize was for us. Our rivals were not up to par” accompanied by some emojis.

Meanwhile, check out the size of the trophies that were given out. Those are as big as the World Cup trophy!

Final del torneo de truco de la Celeste en Nizhny.@JoseMaGimenez13 y @LuisSuarez9 fueron el equipo ganador derrotando en la final, con lo justo, a @mcampi25 y @elflacomsilva.#ManoftheMatch: Luis Suárez pic.twitter.com/z6HfTUqKWH — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) July 4, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Suarez is competitive whether it’s during a game, a cards tournament or a standard training match.

Preparados para mañana 💪💪💪 hoy volvimos a ganar merecidamente y superamos al rival en todo momento 👏👏👏 #elarcosiempreseguro

Ready for tomorrow 💪💪💪 today we won again, we were better than our rival during the whole time 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3p20ANEomv — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 5, 2018

Imagine the scenes if Uruguay add a third World Cup to their collection…

