Luis Suarez v Cristiano Ronaldo head to head

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will come up against Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo when Uruguay meet Portugal in their World Cup last-16 encounter in Sochi on Saturday night.

Here, we take a closer look at the two star forwards.

Form

Suarez celebrates after scoring in Uruguay’s 3-0 World Cup win over Russia (Martin Meissner/AP)

Former Liverpool frontman Suarez arrived at the World Cup with 25 goals in Barcelona’s LaLiga triumph but with suggestions he is not as sharp as he once was. Suarez has scored twice in Russia without looking at his best, while Ronaldo – now 33 and having also faced criticism that his powers are on the wane – has four World Cup goals. His brilliant hat-trick against Spain was one of the World Cup’s great individual shows.

Style

Ronaldo celebrates scoring his fourth goal of the 2018 World Cup in the 1-0 victory over Morrocco (Francisco Seco/AP)

Suarez has built his reputation on being a constant pest to opponents, troubling defenders with his aggression, touch and ability to finish under pressure. He continues to play the game on the edge like no other. Ronaldo is not the devastating winger of his youth when he bemused full-backs with his pace and trickery. He has morphed into a goal-scoring machine – maybe football’s finest – and now does his damage mostly from central positions.

Temperament

Suarez (number nine) was sent off in Uruguay’s 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Ghana for deliberate handball on the goal-line (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Suarez’s explosive temperament has led to an unwanted disciplinary record. He was found guilty of biting at Ajax and Liverpool and a similar incident with Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini ended his 2014 World Cup and earned him a four-month ban from football. Ronaldo has also had moments of madness, notably picking up a five-match ban for pushing the referee during the 2017 Spanish Super Cup final. He was also perhaps fortunate to escape a red card with a swinging arm on an Iranian opponent during Monday’s 1-1 draw.

Record

7 - Luis Suárez has now scored seven goals for Uruguay at the World Cup; only Oscar Miguez (8) has netted more in the competition for La Celeste. Finisher. #URURUS #URU #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3WWXcSAied — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 25, 2018

Suarez has yet to finish a World Cup alongside his Uruguayan team-mates. He was sent off in the 2010 quarter-final victory against Ghana for deliberately handling the ball on the goal-line before his 2014 World Cup was ended by the Chiellini incident. Two goals in Russia mean Suarez has now scored seven times in 10 appearances at the World Cup. Ronaldo had only managed three goals in 13 games from the 2006, 2010 and 2014 tournaments. But he matched that total with his hat-trick against Spain, and now has seven goals in 16 appearances.

- Press Association