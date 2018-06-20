Luis Suarez goal sinks Saudi Arabia as Uruguay qualify for last 16

Uruguay are through to the last-16 of the World Cup after a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez scored the only goal of the game in his 100th appearance for the national side.

The result also means that Saudi Arabia have been knocked out of the tournament with one game left to play in the group stages.

Russia, who defeated Egypt last night, are also into the last-16 following Uruguay's victory.

It is the first time since 1986 that Russia have made it to the knockout stages.

More to follow...

- Digital Desk