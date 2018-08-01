Lucas Digne’s tattoo is causing big a stir after news he is joining Everton
01/08/2018 - 22:23:00Back to Sport Home
Lucas Digne is joining Everton from Barcelona on a five-year deal.
The 25-year-old Frenchman took to Twitter to share the news.
Very proud to join the Everton’s family 🔵🔵🔵 let’s go 😋 #EFC pic.twitter.com/a4ZcDTjuST— Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) August 1, 2018
Speaking on evertontv, he said: “Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football.”
However, eagle-eyes fans have noticed Digne appears to have “I Never Walk Alone” tattooed on his body – a phrase that is remarkably similar to Liverpool’s club motto “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.
Family Time ❤️😋 pic.twitter.com/HN4ghVoH6Z— Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) June 29, 2018
Some fans appear to be convinced there’s a subliminal message…
The mans got Never Walk Alone on his chest loooooool— 🔴 (@FastSalah) August 1, 2018
As if Everton just signed a lad with “I never walk alone” tattooed across his chest ahahaha— Caoimhaíon (@caoimhaion) August 1, 2018
So apparently new Everton signing digne has I never walk alone tattooed on his chest....🤐— Daniel ✌️ (@Daniel_Greaves2) August 1, 2018
Everton signed a player with “I never walk alone” tattooed on him. #LFC #EFC pic.twitter.com/s8RsGdzzBx— Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) August 1, 2018
But others are quick to point out the semantics…
everton' I never walk alone' is NOT the same as YNWA— Anthony Davies (@rockferrydump) August 1, 2018
he also turned down l/pool in 2016. to sign for PSG.
Does it not t say “I never walk alone” not you’ll never walk alone?— Ricky Eddings (@RickyEddings86) August 1, 2018
Pretty sure Liverpool’s is ‘ you’ll never walk alone’! I think where safe!— Liam (@Liamnofear) August 1, 2018
Digne has an impressive CV having begun his career at Lille before moving on to Paris St Germain, Roma and then Barcelona, for whom he made 46 appearances in two seasons.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here