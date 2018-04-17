Low Sun dazzles at Fairyhouse for mob-handed Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins threw the kitchen sink at the RYBO Handicap Hurdle at Fairyhouse and got the desired - if unexpected - result with 25-1 chance Low Sun.

Mullins saddled 10 runners in the 100,000 euro race but the County Carlow handler did not exactly fancy the chances of Katie O'Farrell's partner, who nonetheless did the business by two and a quarter lengths from Yaha Fizz.

Runners and riders during the John & Chich Fowler Memorial EBF Mares Steeplechase during The Easter Tuesday Meeting at Fairyhouse, Ratoath. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

The trainer said: "It was a grand surprise. He was the second-lightest weight of ours.

"He'll mix it during the summer. He'll probably go to Punchestown and then go back on the Flat then.

"It was a nice pot to land with him, especially as he wasn't one I was planning on keeping."

Mullins left Fairyhouse with a double after Saglawy (13-8 favourite) made most of the running in the BoyleSports Juvenile Hurdle.

Jockey Paul Townend said: "He's not finished improving yet, hopefully."

Screaming Colours, meanwhile, caused a huge upset in the opening Mongey Communications Beginners Chase.

De Plotting Shed was the 8-13 favourite to bounce back from a disappointing run at the Cheltenham Festival and looked home for all money jumping the second fence from home.

However, not for the first time, he faltered after the final fence and William Durkan's 80-1 shot Screaming Colours came through to score under Roger Loughran.

Agent Boru later defeated 4-1 favourite Speak Easy by three lengths in the valuable INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle Series Final.

Trainer Tom Gibney said: "We've just been trying to figure him out. I think we're getting the hang of it. He was brilliant."

It was a good day, too, for O'Farrell, who doubled up on Flemenstorm (13-2) in the Ratoath Pharmacy Ladies National Handicap Chase.

Youcantcallherthat has been a magnificent servant for Denis Hogan and brought up a hat-trick in the Grade Three John & Chich Fowler Memorial EBF Mares Chase.

Hogan said: "She's a dream mare. After the last day we said we'd go for one more mares' race and put her away for a bit.

"The ground might be a bit good there but she'd love the ground and the trip in the Galway Plate.

Gordon Elliott left it late to claim a winner on the eight-race card as Tintangle gamely justified 3-1 favouritism in the Listed mares' bumper.

- PA & Digital Desk