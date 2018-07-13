Low-key return home planned for World Cup semi-finalists England

England’s World Cup semi-finalists are planning a low-key return from Russia on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate’s young squad reached the tournament’s last four for the first time since 1990, losing to Croatia after extra time in Moscow on Wednesday evening.

But their return will be a much quieter affair than the one that greeted Bobby Robson’s side after their campaign in Italy.

Ready for our last training session of the #WorldCup. Let’s get to work. #threelions pic.twitter.com/4KlDbKhq7o — England (@England) July 13, 2018

England are due to fly from St Petersburg to Birmingham on Sunday – the day after facing Belgium in the third-place play-off – and the Football Association has confirmed that there will be no public access for fans, given airport security restrictions.

There are also no public celebrations planned despite the Three Lions’ achievements in Russia, which could yet see them become the most successful team since the 1966 champions.

- Press Association