Loris Karius could find it ‘difficult to stay at Liverpool’, says Peter Shilton

Loris Karius could find it hard to stay at Liverpool following his Champions League final blunders, according to former England number one Peter Shilton.

Karius made two second-half howlers in Kiev to effectively hand Real Madrid a third successive Champions League trophy.

The 24-year-old, inconsolable at the final whistle, has apologised to fans, while Merseyside Police are investigating “threats” made on social media to the German.

“If he does stay at Liverpool I hope the fans give him a chance,” Shilton told Sky Sports News.

Haven’t really slept until now... the scenes are still running through my head again and again... I'm infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down... pic.twitter.com/w9GixPiQDC — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) May 27, 2018

“They’re the sort of fans that would do that, but I think it will be very difficult for him to stay at Liverpool.”

Karius’ first gaffe saw him throw the ball straight at Karim Benzema, who stuck out a leg to divert it into an empty net and give Real the lead early in the second half.

Liverpool drew level through Sadio Mane four minutes later but, after Real had regained the lead through Gareth Bale’s stunning overhead kick, Karius let the Welshman’s speculative long-range shot slip through his hands for the Spanish club’s third goal.

“I feel for him,” Shilton said. “It was two horrendous mistakes in one of the biggest games in history – certainly for Liverpool anyway, who haven’t been to a Champions League final for years.

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton reckons Loris Karius will find life tough at Anfield (John Walton/Empics)

“From his point of view, he’s apologised for it, he can’t do any more than that. But what was going through his mind at the time?”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has backed Karius, who has also received support from his team-mates, but Shilton feels the club will now begin the search for a new goalkeeper.

“I think the manager will have to look to get a world-class goalkeeper,” Shilton added.

“He will have to buy him. Liverpool have struggled in the past two or three seasons with goalkeepers.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius lets Gareth Bale’s shot slip through his grasp (Nick Potts/PA)

“Karius got in and was very consistent towards the end, we all thought Liverpool had finally solved their goalkeeping problem. But of course, it’s there again now.”

Shilton, England’s most-capped player, once let a shot slip beneath him in a World Cup qualifier against Poland at Wembley in 1973.

England drew the game 1-1 but failed to qualify for the 1974 finals in West Germany as a result.

“As a goalkeeper you can’t hide,” Shilton added. “If an outfield player makes a mistake, a striker misses a couple of chances, it’s easily forgotten. Goalkeeping is different.”

