Lopetegui sweats over Bale fitness after failing to get Real response

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by derby rivals Atletico.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at five things we learned from the encounter at the Bernabeu.

Lopetegui’s rally cry falls on deaf ears

It's winner takes all in the Madrid derby tonight!



September 29, 2018

Los Blancos coach Julen Lopetegui had called for an instant response from the midweek defeat at Sevilla – and one which could keep the pressure on Barcelona at the top of the table. The home side, though, never really got out of first gear as they went through the motions and but for a fine first-half save from Thibaut Courtois could have been left chasing the game and with more ground to make up in the early LaLiga title race.

Bale’s injury jinx strikes again

We made our first change at the break with @DaniCeballos46 coming on for @GarethBale11. September 29, 2018

Wales forward Gareth Bale had looked one of Real’s more lively players during the first half, clipping a volley just wide from a free-kick by Toni Kroos. However, Bale did not reappear after the break, replaced by Dani Ceballos. The full extent of the problem, reported to be a thigh injury, remains to be seen, but Bale is now a major doubt to make the Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow next week.

A tale of two keepers

Both Courtois and opposite number Jan Oblak produced notable instinctive saves in each half to help earn their side a share of the points. Neither stopper, though, probably knew much about their respective blocks, Courtois denying Antoine Griezmann from a one-on-one by taking the ball straight in his face, while Oblak redeemed himself from an earlier backpass blunder to save from Marco Asensio when dashing off his line and ‘making big’ as only goalkeepers can.

Atletico’s Bernabeu bonus goes on

STATS 📊

It will be the second derby against Real Madrid this season. In the first one, our team beat Real Madrid 2-4 to win the UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn. September 29, 2018

Los Blancos had been out to end a winless run of five La Liga games against Atletico at the Bernabeu, with three painful defeats and two draws – a worst ever run against their rivals on home soil in the competition. While Saturday’s goalless encounter may not ultimately prove too costly, continued lacklustre performances in their upcoming matches just might.

Even the best can have an off night

Luka Modric was all smiles as he collected the 2018 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award in London on Monday night, but the Croatian Golden Ball winner looked a tad flat in the heat of derby battle. A couple of neat passes and long-range efforts aside, it was a rather low-key affair for the Real number 10, who was taken off for the closing stages, hopefully to come back refreshed again next time out after a well-deserved, and hard-earned, break.

- Press Association