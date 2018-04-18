Long-term plans hurting current ambitions at Shamrock Rovers says Stuart Byrne

League of Ireland legend Stuart Byrne says Shamrock Rovers' long-term plans are hurting their current ambitions.

The Tallaght based club suffered their fourth defeat in five games against bottom club Bray Wanderers on Monday night.

Manager Stephen Bradley says he is not worried about his position.

Speaking on Off The Ball, four-time Premier Division winner Bryne thinks Rovers need a change of approach.

"One of the areas where it has gone wrong or it could certainly improve is probably the message that's coming from Stephen himself - it's a five-year plan sort of stuff.

"[Rovers are] not really expected to do anything for the next three or four years. That's what players hear.

"It's a huge club Shamrock Rovers. And they've effectively been a third or a fourth-place team since Michael O'Neill has left the football club."

Michael O'Neill left the club in 2011 to become Northern Ireland manager, with Rovers not having won a major trophy since.

That year, O'Neill won the league with Rovers and helped the side reach the Europa League proper, becoming the first Irish side in history to reach the group stages of a European competition.

