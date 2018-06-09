Lomano Lemeki and Kotaro Matsushima tries take Japan past Italy

Lomano Lemeki and Kotaro Matsushima scored second-half tries to ease Japan to a 34-17 win over Italy in Oita.

The visitors took the lead when Tiziano Pasquali touched down but Amanaki Mafi and Kenki Fukuoka registered tries converted by Yu Tamura, who added a penalty.

Braam Steyn's converted try kept Italy within touching distance at 17-14 at half-time before Tommy Allan split the posts to drag the Azzurri level.

But Tamura re-established Japan's lead soon after and then added the extras when Lemeki and Matsushima crossed the whitewash as the hosts eventually cruised to victory.

- Press Association