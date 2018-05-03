Liverpool’s Champions League campaign so far ... in numbers

Liverpool have reached their first Champions League final since 2007 – where

they will play Real Madrid – following a 7-6 aggregate win in their semi-final

against Roma on Wednesday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the key numbers from group stage to final in the Reds’ run to Kiev.

1 – The amount of games Liverpool have lost – the 4-2 semi-final second-leg defeat to Roma.

40 – Goals scored, at an average of 3.33 a game.

189 – Total attempts on goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

6 – Number of times Liverpool have hit the woodwork.

1362.2 – Amount of kilometres the players have covered.

21 – Yellow cards collected.

139 – Fouls committed by the Reds.

10 – Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have both scored 10 times during Liverpool’s run to the final.

13 – Goals conceded.

5 – Headers scored by Liverpool, with 19 right-footed goals and 15 left-footed strikes.

- Press Association