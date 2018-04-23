Liverpool to play Napoli in Dublin this August

Liverpool FC will be back in Dublin this summer after it was confirmed that the Premier League side will take on SSC Napoli at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 4.

Five-times European champions, Liverpool are still in the hunt for UEFA Champions League glory this season as they face AS Roma in their first leg of their semi-final tomorrow at Anfield.

Napoli, who have twice won Serie A and lifted the UEFA Cup in 1989, boast a strong squad including captain Marek Hamsik, Italy international Lorenzo Insigne and former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

"As a club, we have tremendous support in Ireland, so it's always a pleasure to come to Dublin and play in front of our Irish fans," said Liverpool legend Ian Rush.

"There is certain to be a fantastic atmosphere in the Aviva Stadium and Liverpool and our Italian opponents arrive in August, and we thank the FAI for their support in hosting the game."

This is the second successive year that Liverpool will play in Dublin following last summer's win over Athletic Club in front of a sold-out crowd at Aviva Stadium and their return is bound to excite the thousands of Reds supporters spread out across Ireland.

Tickets for this game go on sale on Friday, April 27 at 11am via Ticketmaster.ie, with prices ranging from €10 for Kids through to €125 for a Family Package.

- Digital desk