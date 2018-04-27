Liverpool to meet Italian officials about security after Anfield assault leaves Meath man fighting for life
Liverpool FC has requested an urgent meeting with Italian officials about security ahead of next week's Roma match.
It comes after 53-year-old Meath man Sean Cox was left fighting for his life when he was set upon in an unprovoked attack before Tuesday's game at Anfield.
The football teams are due to face off in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final next Wednesday.
Two Italian men in their 20s have been charged in relation to the assault.
