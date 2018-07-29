Liverpool thrash Manchester United 4-1 in International Champions Cup

Liverpool completed their International Champions Cup campaign with a thumping 4-1 victory over Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Managers Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho have clashed in recent days over spending, and it was Klopp’s Reds who came out on top in Michigan with goals from Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge, Sheyi Ojo and Xherdan Shaqiri on debut.

Andreas Pereira scored a free-kick for United but could not stop Liverpool making it two wins from three in the tournament and completing a Manchester double after their 2-1 win over Premier League champions City on Thursday.

Mane had scored a stoppage-time penalty to give Liverpool victory in New Jersey, and he was at it again in Michigan after a frantic opening 27 minutes.

United had seen a goal disallowed for offside when Juan Mata converted Alexis Sanchez’s pass, but it was Mane who opened the scoring from the spot after Demetri Mitchell felled Mohamed Salah.

United were level just three minutes later thanks to a stunning effort from Pereira, who curled home a free-kick from 25 yards.

The teams went in level at the break and while the tempo dropped in the second half, Liverpool continued to look the more threatening following the introduction of Shaqiri.

It was the Swiss who set up their second, bursting into the box and finding Sturridge who curled a first-time effort into the bottom corner after 65 minutes.

The Reds led 3-1 eight minutes later when Ojo netted from the spot after Ander Herrera caught Andrew Robertson, but the best was yet to come.

With nine minutes remaining, Ben Woodburn found Shaqiri in the box and the former Stoke man scored a stunning overhead kick from 12 yards to complete a comprehensive victory.

