Liverpool the biggest spenders on agents' fees over past year

Liverpool spent £26.7million on fees for intermediaries and agents in 12 months and Premier League clubs overall topped the £200million mark for the first time.

Figures released by the Football Association on Tuesday showed Liverpool paid out more than any other club, closely followed by reigning Premier League champions Chelsea and this season's table-toppers Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's team have been strengthened by big-money signings including Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over the past year, with agents also significantly benefiting from player transfers involving the club.

Chelsea spent £25.1million for the period concerned, which runs from February 1 2017 to January 31 2018, taking in last year's summer transfer window and the recent January window.

Manchester City had an outlay of £23.4million and Manchester United paid £18million, the FA said, with the total Premier League spend amounting to £211,011,187, up from £174,227,243 for the corresponding 2016/17 timeframe.

Watford's total of £13.3million meant the Hertfordshire club were the fifth highest spenders, forking out more than Everton and Arsenal.

Of the current Premier League sides, Huddersfield were the lowest spenders with a total of £2.4million. Four teams currently in the Sky Bet Championship paid out more, with Aston Villa spending £5.5million, Middlesbrough £2.5million, Reading £2.8million and Sunderland £4.3million.

The aggregate spend by Premier League and Football League clubs amounted to £257,680,542, with Championship sides paying £42.183million. Clubs from League One paid £3.527million, and League Two outfits spent £958,969.

Much of the spending will comprise payments made to agents for transfers completed and contracts negotiated over the 12 months, although the FA said some payments may have been made for deals agreed before last February.

League Two side Crawley were the lowest spenders of all, with a £4,680 total investment.

Premier League spending table

1. Liverpool £26,793,503

2. Chelsea: £25,143,786

3. Manchester City: £23,475,309

4. Manchester United: £18,002,193

5. Watford: £13,390,605

6. Everton: £12,056,512

7. Arsenal: £10,560,689

8. Leicester £9,918,530

9. West Ham £8,387,694

10. Bournemouth: £7,733,988

11. Newcastle: £7,409,760

12. Swansea: £7,317,716

13. Tottenham: £7,173,667

14. Southampton: £6,296,804

15. Stoke: £6,241,527

16. Crystal Palace: £6,173,622

17. West Brom: £4,754,226

18. Brighton: £4,415,325

19. Burnley: £3,299,917

20. Huddersfield: £2,465,815

Total: £211,011,187

Sky Bet Championship

Top spenders - Aston Villa: £5,510,180

League total: £42,183,048

Sky Bet League One

Top spenders - Blackburn: £764,024

League total: £3,527,338

Sky Bet League Two

Top spenders - Coventry: £113,620

League total: £958,969