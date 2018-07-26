Liverpool signing Xherdan Shaqiri hits back at critics

Liverpool new boy Xherdan Shaqiri insists his “conscience is clear” after criticism of his attitude while with Stoke.

The Switzerland international managed eight goals and seven assists last season, leading the relegated Potters in both categories.

But his inconsistency led to disapproval from the likes of pundits Gary and Phil Neville, former England internationals, who respectively labelled him “unprofessional” and “a disgrace”.

Shaqiri, who moved to Anfield earlier this month for a fee understood to be £13m, is unconcerned by the pair’s opinions.

He told several national newspapers: “They were Man United players – maybe they don’t like Liverpool. I don’t know, it could be.

“Some people like you, some don’t. I’ve played three years in the Premier League. I’ve proved I can play in this league.

“I was the top scorer in the team with goals and assists. For me, my conscience is clear and I don’t have to comment any more on this.”

