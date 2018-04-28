Liverpool pay tribute to Meath man Sean Cox ahead of Stoke game

Liverpool Football Club have paid tribute to critically ill Irishman Seán Cox today.

The 53-year-old Meath man was attacked before the club's Champions League semi-final against Roma on Tuesday.

The club have displayed a St Peter's GAA Club jersey in their dressing room ahead of their match against Stoke City.

The jersey of St Peter's GAA, Dunboyne hangs in the Anfield dressing room in support of Sean Cox. pic.twitter.com/mFtlQpNX5Y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2018

In his pre-match press conference yesterday, manager Jurgen Klopp wore a tri-colour pin as a mark of respect.