Liverpool pay tribute to Meath man Sean Cox ahead of Stoke game

Liverpool Football Club have paid tribute to critically ill Irishman Seán Cox today.

The 53-year-old Meath man was attacked before the club's Champions League semi-final against Roma on Tuesday.

The club have displayed a St Peter's GAA Club jersey in their dressing room ahead of their match against Stoke City.

In his pre-match press conference yesterday, manager Jurgen Klopp wore a tri-colour pin as a mark of respect.
