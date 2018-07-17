Liverpool make €70m bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, sign young striker on long-term deal

Update - 9.07pm: Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has signed a new five-year contract at Anfield.

The England Under-17 international has committed his future to the Premier League club with a long-term deal running to 2023, Press Association Sport understands.

It is the 18-year-old's first professional contract and he is yet to make a senior appearance for Liverpool.

Last year Brewster helped England win the Under-17 World Cup - scoring eight goals - but his season was ended by an ankle injury in January.

7.12pm: Liverpool make €70m bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson – reports

Liverpool have made a €70m bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, according to reports.

Several British newspapers reported on Tuesday that the Reds had made an offer but that the Serie A outfit wanted €75m.

Either figure would be a world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.

Alisson was Brazil’s first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup (Mike Egr)

Liverpool did not comment on the matter when contacted by Press Association Sport on Tuesday.

Alisson, 25, has been with Roma since joining from Brazilian side Internacional in 2016 and made 37 Serie A appearances last season.

He played in all five of Brazil’s games at this summer’s World Cup, keeping three clean sheets.

Haven’t really slept until now... the scenes are still running through my head again and again... I'm infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down... pic.twitter.com/w9GixPiQDC — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) May 27, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was back in the spotlight last week after a 3-2 friendly win against Tranmere at Prenton Park saw him spill a free-kick which allowed the hosts to score.

Karius was at fault for two of Real Madrid’s three goals when they beat Liverpool 3-1 in May’s Champions League final, after which it was revealed the 25-year-old German was suffering from concussion.

- Press Association