Liverpool lose 4-2 but progress to Champions League final

Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26. Jurgen Klopp's side lost 4-2 at Roma in tonight's second leg but won the semi-final 7-6 on aggregate.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

Roma v Liverpool - Lessons Learned

By Ger McCarthy

History beckons

The cliché that goals win games has never been more apt when describing Liverpool’s path to this year’s Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side heads to Kiev as the highest scoring team in the competition with a record 46 goals; possess the continent’s most potent attacking weapon in Mohamed Salah and a burgeoning self-belief that club football’s most sought-after trophy is within reach.

Milner, Henderson and Wijnaldum’s midfield solidity has provided the platform for Sané, Salah and Firmino to express themselves in the final third and Liverpool has exploited the aforementioned trio’s talents to the maximum.

Liverpool fans in the stands. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

In the words of their manager, Liverpool ‘fought for their dreams’ to reach an eighth European Cup final and never before has the Premier League club scorched such a dominant path through the continent to get there.

Real Madrid should provide formidable opposition in the decider yet Liverpool will have little fear of taking on Zinedine Zidane’s ‘Galacticos’ considering their ability to repeatedly carve open Hoffenheim, Maribor, Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Porto, Manchester City and Roma’s defences this season.

Life support

Roma’s Champions League aspirations were already on life support heading into Wednesday night’s showdown despite netting two late goals at Anfield.

An unexpected quarter-final comeback to oust Barcelona offered the Italian club’s fans hope until the concession of the Giallorossi’s first Champions League goals of the season on home soil ultimately proved catastrophic.

True, Eusebio Di Francesco’s side kept pressing forward and came back to win the second leg but the damage had already been done following the concession of five goals on Merseyside.

Uncharacteristic mistakes contributed to the Serie A side’s exit but manager Di Francesco must take his share of the blame for Roma’s demise having tinkered with formations to disastrous effect in the first leg.

On the defensive

Liverpool are no doubt relishing the prospect of taking on Real Madrid’s back four following their less than inspiring display in overcoming Bayern Munich. Yet, Ronaldo and his fellow teammates probably feel the same way considering the amount of chances Liverpool presented Roma with at the Stadio Olimpico.

Jurgen Klopp has a lot of work to do on the Melwood training ground in the coming weeks with neither Dejan Lovren nor Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performances inspiring confidence ahead of facing the Spaniards much vaunted attack.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius lacked poise at vital moments and Liverpool’s back four - Virgil van Dijk apart - looked nervous every time they attempted to defend a set piece. You can be certain Zinedine Zidane will look to exploit those perceived weakness in what is shaping up to be the most open Champions League final for years.